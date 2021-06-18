Barclays Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $660.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $605.00 to $660.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $589.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $551.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $506.27. Adobe has a 52-week low of $413.00 and a 52-week high of $561.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $263.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

