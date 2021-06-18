Barrett Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Barrett Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.9% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.20.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.40. 224,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,317,762. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.57 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $202.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.30.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

