Barrington Research Comments on Stoneridge, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stoneridge in a report released on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CL King downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Stoneridge stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $856.72 million, a P/E ratio of -73.35 and a beta of 1.46. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1,426.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 175,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,432,000 after buying an additional 104,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,022,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.