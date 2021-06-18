Barrington Research Weighs in on H&R Block, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for H&R Block in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HRB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $26.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 530,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 81,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,947,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,094,000 after acquiring an additional 484,536 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $3,155,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 290,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

