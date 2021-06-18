Base Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $73,474.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $73,474.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003796 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00024297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.00720517 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00042624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00082564 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,104,117 coins and its circulating supply is 773,329 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.