Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) CFO Sells $538,560.00 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after purchasing an additional 316,478 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,474 shares during the last quarter. Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,689,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

