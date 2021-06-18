Beacon (BECN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $250.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $250.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00004088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00026361 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000599 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001626 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002822 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002050 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

