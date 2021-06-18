Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $38,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $240.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.62. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.