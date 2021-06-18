Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Raised to GBX 4,200

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target boosted by analysts at Libertas Partners from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Libertas Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BWY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,776.64 ($49.34).

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of BWY stock traded down GBX 85 ($1.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,369 ($44.02). The stock had a trading volume of 456,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,787. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,580.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.