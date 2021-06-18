Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Raised to GBX 4,200

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target boosted by analysts at Libertas Partners from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Libertas Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BWY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,776.64 ($49.34).

Shares of BWY stock traded down GBX 85 ($1.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,369 ($44.02). The stock had a trading volume of 456,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,787. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,580.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

