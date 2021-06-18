Berenberg Bank Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €225.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €193.64 ($227.82).

MTX opened at €223.00 ($262.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of €205.87. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 1 year high of €223.20 ($262.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

