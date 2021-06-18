Berenberg Bank Lowers McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) to Hold

McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS MPHYF opened at $34.25 on Friday. McPhy Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.
McPhy Energy Company Profile
