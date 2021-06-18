Berenberg Bank Lowers McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) to Hold

McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MPHYF opened at $34.25 on Friday. McPhy Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

McPhy Energy Company Profile

McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.

