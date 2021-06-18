Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $70.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.46.

A number of research firms have commented on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Comerica Bank raised its position in Berry Global Group by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 91,378 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Berry Global Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Berry Global Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BERY traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.20. 1,841,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,949. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

