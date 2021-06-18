Beyond Finance (BYN) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $3.89 million and $4.28 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00057750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00139209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00180235 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,491.06 or 0.99887380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.96 or 0.00862155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,559,863 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

