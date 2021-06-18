BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Renaissance Capital cut shares of BID from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

BID stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. BID has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74.

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in South Africa and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors. It also provides foodservice and beverage distribution services for the HoReCa sector; and develops e-commerce solutions.

