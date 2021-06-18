BinaryX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $32,040.00 (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $6.08 or 0.00017095 BTC on exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $32,040.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $652.18 or 0.01834190 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,212,638 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,964 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.