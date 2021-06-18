Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $13,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.40.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,362. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $445.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $452.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

