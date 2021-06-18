bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $105.65

Shares of bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $105.65 and last traded at $105.65, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.80.

BMXMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of -0.20.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.