BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) vs. Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Head-To-Head Review

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BIT Mining and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95% Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BIT Mining and Rush Street Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $3.34 million 124.27 -$34.21 million N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million 10.41 -$570,000.00 ($0.01) -1,323.00

Rush Street Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than BIT Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BIT Mining and Rush Street Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Rush Street Interactive 0 1 5 0 2.83

Rush Street Interactive has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.96%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats BIT Mining on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

