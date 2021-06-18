Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for $22.04 or 0.00062067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $409.33 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,508.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $553.89 or 0.01559868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.65 or 0.00435531 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003613 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

