Bitcoin Zero (BZX) 1-Day Volume Hits $19.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $51,507.44 and $19.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00058050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00135813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00180697 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.30 or 0.00882337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,500.86 or 0.99978359 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

