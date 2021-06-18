BitForex Token Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. BitForex Token has a market cap of $24.00 million and approximately $586,769.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One BitForex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00059605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.57 or 0.00740489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00043627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00082997 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,271,131,534 coins. BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

