BitSend Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. BitSend has a total market cap of $150,622.18 and approximately $42.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.85 or 0.00434357 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003906 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00017927 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.76 or 0.01055617 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About BitSend

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,215,725 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

