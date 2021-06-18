BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Up to $13.51

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $13.94. BlackBerry shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 185,021 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 254,570.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 662.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

