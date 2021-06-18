BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Down 5.5%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s share price fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.22. 403,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 47,942,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on BB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,424,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 238,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $45,307,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,146,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 113,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

