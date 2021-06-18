BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Trading Down 5.4%

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$16.00 and last traded at C$16.11. 1,867,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,076,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.40 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.12.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of C$9.40 billion and a PE ratio of -6.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.44.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.