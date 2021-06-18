BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,209,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Repay worth $122,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Repay by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.18. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,421 shares of company stock worth $915,039 in the last ninety days. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

