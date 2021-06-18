BlackRock Inc. Has $117.51 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.81% of Penske Automotive Group worth $117,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. BP PLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 171,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PAG opened at $74.44 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.63.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

