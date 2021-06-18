BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,724 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.87% of PetMed Express worth $113,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PetMed Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PetMed Express by 23.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PetMed Express by 14.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PetMed Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PetMed Express by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti lowered PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

PETS opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $659.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.58. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. PetMed Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

