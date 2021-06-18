BlackRock Inc. Purchases 221,698 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,811 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 221,698 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SEA worth $120,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SEA by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after buying an additional 4,847,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SEA by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after buying an additional 2,139,631 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in SEA by 1,455.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $317,751,000 after buying an additional 1,493,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in SEA by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,905,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $379,191,000 after buying an additional 1,085,456 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $283.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.71. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $285.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

