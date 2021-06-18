BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.25

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and traded as high as $13.58. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 27,468 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,007,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 22.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 185,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 34,273 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

