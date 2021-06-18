BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.25

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and traded as high as $13.58. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 27,468 shares traded.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
