BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Up 19.5% in May

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 497,200 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 416,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 293,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 102,314 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $805.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.69.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.92%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.