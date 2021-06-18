Blair William & Co. IL Buys 52,966 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,966 shares during the period. Workday comprises about 1.3% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.58% of Workday worth $347,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,044 shares of company stock worth $110,757,230. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.18 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.52 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.