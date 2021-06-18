Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,697,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 90,522 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $203,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 215,629 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 240.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,920,755 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $230,184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.78. 123,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,719,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

