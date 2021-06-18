Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $99,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,397,558 shares of company stock worth $2,030,821,147. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.98. 250,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,647,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.66 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.