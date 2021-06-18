Blair William & Co. IL Has $680.24 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,390,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,432 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 2.6% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $680,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $601.28. 3,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $546.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.10 and a 12-month high of $606.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total transaction of $5,619,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

