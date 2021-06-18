Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,057,340 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057,340 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $74,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $277.33. 35,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,522. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $193.93 and a 52 week high of $279.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

