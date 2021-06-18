Blair William & Co. IL Sells 83,655 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 83,655 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.42% of Teladoc Health worth $118,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 73,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $157.34. The stock had a trading volume of 42,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,608. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 410,380 shares of company stock worth $75,176,929. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.