Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,587 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.88% of Kornit Digital worth $85,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,063,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,018,000 after buying an additional 257,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,396,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.78. 1,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,122. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.03 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

