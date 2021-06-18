Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-254.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.61 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.500-1.700 EPS.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $874.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,806.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

