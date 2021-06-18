Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Shares Down 0.2%

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 124.60 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 124.80 ($1.63). Approximately 192,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 457,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.63).

The stock has a market capitalization of £494.91 million and a PE ratio of 8.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 126.56.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

