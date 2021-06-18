BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Sells $712,118.89 in Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 16,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $712,118.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,942.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BXC opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The company has a market cap of $400.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.83.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its position in BlueLinx by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BlueLinx by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 27,722 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlueLinx by 914.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

