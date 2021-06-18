Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $137.00 at SVB Leerink

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BPMC. Wedbush upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.67.

BPMC opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.26. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 67,680 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 403,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 247,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

