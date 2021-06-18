BMO Capital Markets Boosts SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$33.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised SNC-Lavalin Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.44.

OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $25.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.54. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

