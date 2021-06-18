BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 2,966 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISI. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the first quarter worth $406,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 14.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 18.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

NASDAQ FISI opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $496.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at $882,080.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.