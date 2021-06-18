BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 107.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 43.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 191,764 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 171,722 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in SeaSpine by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168,246 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in SeaSpine by 25.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 598,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 140,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPNE stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.56. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

