BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 3,560 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 160,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

HCCI opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $714.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCCI. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.