BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 4,422 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $777.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $20.98.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -210.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

