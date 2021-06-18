BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.89.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO opened at $104.84 on Monday. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.23.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 132.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.