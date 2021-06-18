Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Short Interest Update

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 748,500 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 13th total of 581,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 368,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Boise Cascade stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 17,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,091. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.04. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

