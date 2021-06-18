Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$1.55 Price Target at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$1.20 to C$1.55 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.85 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.05.

TSE BBD.B remained flat at $C$1.08 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350,379. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.95. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 0.49.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

